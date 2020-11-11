STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I don't re-watch my performances: Rajkummar Rao

Rao felt that the story of his next release 'Chhalaang' was 'so aspirational, so sweet, so real and so funny' and he has never done a character like that before.

Published: 11th November 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Critically acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao is proud of his filmography, but he says he does not watch his past works again in order to analyse his performances.

Last month, the 2013 biographical drama "Shahid", which fetched him a National Award, turned seven. Asked what he sees when he looks back at his work, Rajkummar told IANS: "I feel proud that I am part of such films that people will know me of, because of this filmography. I don't really re-watch my performances, but if I see bits here and there, I always feel that I could have done it better."

"Also, you grow in life, you become more mature and understand the changes, so yeah that feeling always comes," added the actor, who has impressed audiences with films such as "Trapped", "Newton", "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Stree".

He is now looking forward to the release of his social comedy "Chhalaang". "The story itself was so aspirational, so sweet, so real and so funny. I have never done a character like this before, and we haven't seen stories about PT teachers. They play a very important role in our lives while growing up. But we don't really know their lives," said Rajkummar.

"So it was the opportunity to play a PT teacher and it's a story set in Haryana, which is very nostalgic for me because I have been in this world while growing up. Also, we have so many talented children in our film. It's a great package of entertaining you and trying to teach you something, making you feel motivated," he added.

The Hansal Mehta-directed film will release on the eve of Children's Day on November 13, on Amazon Prime Video.

Asked if the premiere of his film on an OTT platform makes a difference, he said: "Not really. These are the things that are not in our control.The makers decide if they want to release films on OTT or theatres. Our job is done by the time we are done with shooting and dubbing."

As an actor, he just wants the audience to watch his films. "Right now is a right time (to watch on OTT) because I don't think they (audiences) are ready to step out. So I think they feel comfortable sitting at their home as per their convenience and watch a film like 'Chhalaang', which is so apt to watch with family," he said.

Apart from the release of the "really sweet clean family entertainer", he is eagerly waiting to get on set to shoot for his upcoming projects, including "Badhaai Do". "I am just excited to go back to work. It's been a while. There are a couple of interesting films, I'll be starting soon," shared Rajkummar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajkummar Rao Chhalaang Rajkummar Rao interview
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp