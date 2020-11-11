STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mithila Palkar recalls her fan moment with Kajol

Budding actress Mithila Palkar cannot stop gushing as she recalls getting a chance to work with her favourite star Kajol.

Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar

Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar (File | Mithila Palkar Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Budding actress Mithila Palkar cannot stop gushing as she recalls getting a chance to work with her favourite star Kajol.

Mithula, who earned her stripes working in the web series "Little Things" and the rom-com film "Karwaan", features with Kajol in the upcoming film "Tribhanga". The film marks the directorial debut of actress Renuka Shahane.

"I've grown up watching Kajol and, of course, I had a fan moment knowing that I would share screen space with her. I am a nineties kid and she is all about the nineties. We have all grown up watching her. I was a little intimidated just by the thought, though not because she made me feel that way. The ice was broken the minute we met on the set. Her laughter is infectious, she laughs a lot. She just keeps the energy happy. Woh dil se hasti hai, dil khol ke bolti hai (she laughs freely, speaks freely). She is who she is and I love her," said the young actress.

Mithila became an internet sensation after the Marathi version of the "Cup Song". Recalling the experience, she said: "It was absolutely surreal. I wasn't sure of what was happening. I didn't know what going viral was. My phone kept hanging. People were tagging me and I kept getting calls from journalists the next day. I'm still taking it in."

