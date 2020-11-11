Ranvir Shorey and team wrap up Metro Park season 2

By Express News Service

Eros Now’s Metro Park follows the eccentricities of a Gujarati family living in New Jersey. The show, which stars Ranvir Shorey, Pitobash, Purbi Joshi, Omi Vaidya, and others, has wrapped its second season. Actor Milind Soman has also joined the new season. Given that the shoot began in the middle of the pandemic in New Jersey, the studio ensured the utmost precautions and safety measures.

After an exciting shoot in one of the beautiful cities of the world, the team has finally wrapped the shoot for its second season of Metro Park. They shared a series of stunning pictures from the ‘Pack Up’ day of the shooting. Earlier, the team had also brought us Metro Park: Quarantine Edition, filmed by the cast from their homes during the lockdown.

Metro Park is written by Ajayan Venugopalan and directed by Abi Varghese and Ajayan Venugopalan. "Given the success the show enjoyed for its first season, taking things a notch higher with season 2 was an easy decision for us," Ridhima Lulla, Chief Creative Officer, Eros Group, had previously said.

"The worldwide popularity and viewership season one received was because the characters and milieu were modern and relatable. We are thrilled to have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, and we promise our viewers around the world will be delighted to have another season to look forward to," she added.