Shahid Kapoor indulges in mid-week thoughts, shares 'Balance sheet of life'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Indulging into some mid-week thought process, actor Shahid Kapoor on Wednesday shared a 'balance sheet of life' that involved facts to be taken care of, alongside a quote by Persian poet Rumi. The 'Kabir Singh' star shared a post on Instagram, in which he delineated deep motivational thoughts.

The post described a 'worry' as 'the most destructive habit' to 'enthusiasm' as 'the most contagious spirit'.

Sharing the post with his fans, the 'Jab We Met' star also penned down a quotation of the famous Persian post-Rumi. It read,- "The WOUND is the place where LIGHT enters you . . . - Rumi." Within a few minutes of sharing the post, fans started thanking him for the morning motivation.

On the Instagram story, Kapoor also gave a glimpse of his cricket practice session, for his upcoming sports-drama 'Jersey'. The 'Udta Punjab' star has been working hard for the much-anticipated film.

The plot of 'Jersey' revolves around a father and son. Arjun (essayed by Shahid), a talented but failed cricketer, decides to return to cricket in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.