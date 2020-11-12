Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht ties the knot in Udaipur, check out pictures from their ceremony here

By Online Desk

Actress Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht recently tied the knot with Ritu Sangwan in Udaipur.

The actress took to social media to share pictures from the ceremony on Thursday and wrote 'Welcome to our family Ritu....' also seeking the blessings and good wishes of all for the newlyweds.

The actress was earlier seen twirling to Rajasthani folk song 'Keshariya, Padhaaro Mhare Des' with sister Rangoli, alongside other Kalbelia dancers at Aksht's Mehendi function and enjoying the 'vibes'.

For the wedding, Kangana sported a purple peacock shade lehenga while the bride, Ritu, and sister Rangoli were both seen in pastel pink ones.

Here are some more pictures from other pre-wedding festivities.

Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me pic.twitter.com/56Clt1zssL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in war-drama Tejas, where she will essay the role of a combat piolet as well as 'Thalaivi', the much-awaited biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa.