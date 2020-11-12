STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Love of my life': Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor confirms relationship with Roadies' Milind Chandwani

Avika took to her verified Instagram account to share photographs with Milind and talk about their relationship. However, the actress also disclosed that she has no plans of getting married soon.

Published: 12th November 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Avika Gor with boyfriend Milind Chandwani. (Photo | Avika Gor, Instagram)

Actress Avika Gor with boyfriend Milind Chandwani. (Photo | Avika Gor, Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor confirmed on Wednesday that she is dating Roadies 17 contestant Milind Chandwani.

Avika took to her verified Instagram account to share photographs with Milind and talk about their relationship. However, the actress also disclosed that she has no plans of getting married soon.

Captioning her photo, the actress wrote: "La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! This kind human is mine. And I'm his.. forever. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow and truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner."

"So, it feels like a dream, but it's real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I'm feeling today.." she added.

La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava) This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever.. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today.. Utmost joy.. Abundance of love.. My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin “log kya kahenge” waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi.. I feel so blessed that I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile.. Ufff ... challo itne paise mein itna hi milegaisse zayada tareef karungi toh Mr. Chandwani chand tak udega.. Well, I’m aware yeh kaafi ganda joke tha, but pura credit goes to his sense of humour! Like they say “sangat ka asar” Challo jao sab khush raho ab I love you from the bottom of my heartThanks for completing me. @milindchandwani Pc @j.v.d23

A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor) on

"Utmost joy.. Abundance of love.. My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that's going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin 'log kya kahenge' waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi.. (I want to reveal about my relationship as I don't care what people have to say.)"

"I feel so blessed that I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile.." she further wrote.

"I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thanks for completing me. @milindchandwani," she concluded.

Social worker Milind had taken part in "Roadies Real Heroes" in 2019. He, too, confirmed their relationship on his verified Instagram account on Wednesday.

He wrote: "Life is really unpredictable and you find the right people when you least expect them. This kind soul entered my life to help me create a larger impact with the children that I worked with. She got so immersed in our work that I almost forgot that she was a well-known celebrity. She hosted our trainings at her house, taught our kids drama and dance, took care of them when we traveled for competitions, helped us raise more funds and so much more. Her kindness, humility and cheerful nature kept me in awe of her everyday. She stood with me when things got really hard and ensured that I never felt low."

"Today, I'm happy to share that this beautiful soul is an integral part of my life. No no, not getting married yet, but yes, we are together. I love her. Oh wait, she's reading this as well. I love you, beautiful," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balika Vadhu Avika Gor Milind Chandwani Roadies Roadies 17
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp