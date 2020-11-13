Diwali movie discounts on your favourite Yash Raj Films

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cinemas in Delhi-NCR are finding new ways to make Diwali special in this pandemic.

Of all the YRF movies, INOX received the most queries for DDLJ, that also topped the poll as the movie people would like to watch on the big screen.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Cinemas in Delhi-NCR are finding new ways to make Diwali special in this pandemic. The juiciest offers are by PVR and INOX cinemas that are both celebrating 50 years of Yash Raj Films with the Yash Raj Film Festival. PVR Cinemas CEO Gautam Dutta says, 

“As part of the eight-day festival that started on November 12, we will screen iconic YRF hits from all generations such as Kabhi Kabhie, Daag, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer Zara, Dil to Pagal Hai, Dhoom-3, Mardaani, and others at a flat ticket cost of Rs 50. We are also offering a 50 per cent Diwali discount on F&B at all our outlets.” Customers visiting PVR theatres also stand a chance to win exciting prizes through multiple contests, like Snap and Win that is currently on at the cinemas. 

“From thoughtfully curated gift vouchers to an all sponsored international trip, PVR is leaving no stone unturned to make the month truly festive for all our customers,” adds Dutta. PVR currently has four-five shows per screen a day. The shows are staggered to avoid the entry and exit timings of shows clashing with any other show on any other screen in the multiplex. 

Saurabh Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, INOX Leisure Ltd, says the contribution of Yash Raj Films to the Indian film industry is unparalleled. “It will be our privilege to celebrate YRF’s most iconic films on the big screen again. Viewers can relive their most memorable moments in our safe and hygienic cinemas.” Recently, INOX had introduced private screening for the festive season.

“Along with the safety protocols, we have implemented enhanced air-filtration at the two operational cinemas – INOX, Omaxe Mall, Noida and INOX EROS Jangpura,” adds Varma. Of all the YRF movies, INOX received the most queries for DDLJ, that also topped the poll as the movie people would like to watch on the big screen. Releasing on November 15, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will be screened by all the cinemas. Miraj Cinemas will be screening the movie at discounted rates. 

“For Diwali release, tickets are for Rs 105-Rs 140 in Delhi, Rs 200- Rs 280 in Gurugram and in Ghaziabad, tickets are available for Rs 99-Rs 130. All other movies are being shown at flat Rs 100 per ticket at all our cinemas. Apart from that, we are offering our cinema at Rs 3,000 for special screenings, where groups of 15-20 can watch the movie of their choice,” informs Sanjay Barjatya, regional head, North India operations, Miraj Cinemas. Korean movie Break The Silence: The Movie, and Hindi movie, Is Love enough? Sir, will release this week at PVR Cinemas.

