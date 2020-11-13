STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs in Bollywood: Actor Arjun Rampal reaches NCB office for questioning

Rampal, who was initially summoned by the central agency on Wednesday, arrived at the NCB's zonal office in Ballard Estate, South Mumbai, around 11.00 am.

Published: 13th November 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 12:41 PM

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal reaches NCB office after being summoned by the agency for questioning in connection with a drug case in Mumbai Friday Nov. 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal office here on Friday for questioning in a drug case, an official said.

The 47-year-old model-turned-actor will be questioned in connection with the case related to alleged drug use in the Hindi film industry, the official said.

His partner Gabriella Demetriades was questioned by NCB officials for two consecutive days.

The apex drug law enforcement agency, which is probing the case for the last few months, had questioned her for almost six hours each on Wednesday and Thursday.

The NCB summoned Rampal and Demetriades after conducting a search at the actor's residence in suburban Bandra on Monday.

The probe agency had seized electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the search and also questioned Rampals driver.

A day before the search at Rampal's house, the NCB had arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu.

The NCB launched the probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

The central agency arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and a few others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea and some other accused are currently out on bail.



