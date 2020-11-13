STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remembering a long lost friend

Budding lyricist and YouTube sensation Deepak Jeswal is out with his next song, Khwabon Ka Caravan, an emotional number this time.

The lyricist has dedicated the song to the memory of his bosom friend Shyamlal Sinha.

By Express News Service

Budding lyricist and YouTube sensation Deepak Jeswal is out with his next song, Khwabon Ka Caravan, an emotional number this time. Anuj Bhatt sings the song composed by trained classical vocalist and music composer Archita Dinanath Bhattacharya.

The soulful rendition about lost love and opportunities, was released on November 10, and has already garnered over six lakh views on YouTube. “Khwabon ka Caravan is a heartfelt song about lost love and opportunities. We all go through low phases in our lives, the song resonates with those feelings. I think everyone can relate to it. It is a universal emotional track with a modern rhythm,” says Jeswal.

A still from Khwabon ka
Caravan

The lyricist has dedicated the song to the memory of his bosom friend Shyamlal Sinha, who was “my brother from another mother. November 10 is his birth anniversary, that’s why we released the song on the date. I will always miss him,” he adds.

A banker by profession, Jeswal, 47, is a passionate writer, and one versatile at that – he writes on all kinds of genres, be it love and romance, friendship, or the daily battles of life. “I usually write on weekends. Writing is a stress buster for me.” He also loves visiting sanctuaries and photographing the wildlife.

“It was a little challenging to compose a sad modern tune that everyone could relate to, but I was really happy with the end result,” says Bhattacharya, adding that this is the first time that she created such a modern tune. The music video, shot in and around Mumbai, features TV actor Michael Rajput, and is directed by Sunil Gupta.

“When I first listened to this song, I could immediately relate to it. I genuinely felt as if the writer was talk- ing about my first l ove, ” says Rajput. Khwabon ka Caravan is also streaming on Jiosavvn, iTunes, Amazon music, and Spotify.

