'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' actor Pratik Gandhi's next is Pen Studios' 'Ravan Leela'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Pratik Gandhi, who is riding high on the success of his web series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story", will next be seen in feature film "Ravan Leela".

Directed by Hardik Gajjar and written by Shreyas Anil Lowlekar, the film is touted to be a "strong content-driven entertainer".

Pen Studios, known for producing films such as "Kahaani", "Helicopter Eela", "Namaste England" and "The Accidental Prime Minister", has backed the project.

Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios said the team is looking forward to the audience's reaction to the movie.

"The film has a very unusual take and it has turned out extremely well. It's a strong content-driven film with melodious music and very good performances, which has always been the focus of Pen Studios. We are extremely excited with the outcome," Gada said in a statement.

Gajjar said he has tried to do "something new" with the film and hopes the viewers will appreciate his efforts.

The makers are planning to release the movie this year.