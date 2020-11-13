STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shahid Kapoor welcomes winter in latest Instagram post

The 'Jab We Met' star posted a picture on Instagram in which he is seen sporting a black woollen hoodie and he welcomed the winters.

Published: 13th November 2020 02:28 PM

Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor (File | AFP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Welcoming the winter season, actor Shahid Kapoor on Friday treated fans to a selfie wishing his fans a good morning.

The 'Jab We Met' star posted a picture on Instagram in which he is seen sporting a black woollen hoodie and he welcomed the winters. In the snap, Kapoor is seen seated in a car, while he sports messy hair and a full-grown beard.

The 'Kismat Konnection' star captioned the post as, "Winter is coming .... morning all."

Celebrity followers including Kanika Kapoor and more than 3 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor indulged in some mid-week thinking and shared a 'balance sheet of life' that involved facts to be taken care of, alongside a quote by the Persian poet Rumi.

On the professional front, the 'Udta Punjab' star has been working hard for the much-anticipated sports-drama 'Jersey'.

The plot of 'Jersey' revolves around a father and son. Arjun (essayed by Shahid), a talented but failed cricketer, decides to return to cricket in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. 

Shahid Kapoor
