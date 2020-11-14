STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Film on mobile doesn't have same charm as big screen: Akshay Kumar

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar asserts that nothing can replace the cinematic experience.

Published: 14th November 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar asserts that nothing can replace the cinematic experience, adding that releasing films digitally is only a way to adapt to the changing realities in the Covid-19 era.

Asked if he felt the same rush releasing his new film Laxmii on OTT as he feels with his big screen releases, Akshay told IANS that there is vast difference, adding that nothing can replace the theatrical experience.

"Farak toh padta hai (there is a difference). Cinema on the big screen - big screen is big screen, and an outing is an outing. Watching a movie at home on TV or a mobile doesn't have the same charm as watching the movie on a big screen," said the actor, who is known for picking right projects and hitting the right notes at the box office.

"Watching cinema on a big screen has a charm of its own. Just like when you take this interview on the phone or virtually, it is not as much fun as it had been if it was face to face. It is exactly the same for us," he added.

The actor continued: "In these Covid-19 times, ek doosre se milna mushkil ho gaya hai (meeting people has become difficult). Yeh waqt ka takaza hai, waqt jaise chalta hai uss hisab se humne chalna padta hai (It is what these times demand. We have to adapt to changing times). Just like you have to work from home, we also have to do this (release film on OTT)."

His latest release Laxmii was intended for the big screen, but the makers opted for a digital release due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The horror comedy is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster "Muni 2: Kanchana". Raghava Lawrence, who had helmed the original, has helmed the Bollywood remake, which also stars Kiara Advani, and Sharad Kelkar.

Akshay plays a character who is possessed by the ghost of a transgender in the film.

Talking about the feedback after release, he said: "Not many critics have liked it. I do understand it. The original one also got one or one and a half stars. But the business was very good. Nevertheless, to each his own. Every critic has their own right to write what they feel. I made it, it is a very 'massy' film. So, obviously there will be different points of views."

"The most important thing is the streaming platform that released the movie are very happy. That is one of the most important things," shared the actor about the film that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the professional front, the actor is busy as ever. He has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom, and is working on the period drama, Prithviraj. He will also wrap up Aanand L. Rai's love story Atrangi Re this year, before starting work on Bachchan Pandey.

Akshay's next release is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He plays a cop battling terrorism in the film co-starring Katrina Kaif.

