STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Film sets hierarchical, OTT platforms provide sense of equality: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was one of the first mainstream Bollywood stars to enter the digital medium with Netflix's 'Sacred Games' in 2018.

Published: 14th November 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Sacred Games'.

A still from Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Sacred Games'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan says unlike films, the digital streaming platforms provide artistes with an "egalitarian" environment where everyone is treated as an equal.

Khan was one of the first mainstream Bollywood stars to enter the digital medium with Netflix's "Sacred Games" in 2018.

The actor said since OTT platforms do not provide viewership numbers, it helps people in judging a film or a series purely on its merit.

"It's wonderfully liberating not to be bothered by the box office, which naturally controls creativity quite a lot. The audience decides what they want to see and who becomes a star.

"A star commands a certain opening day number. Your price tag is based on market value. But to have an egalitarian environment is always good," Khan told PTI.

The 50-year-old actor received massive acclaim for the show, which also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Khan said the duo were "equals" on set and were competing with each other for the betterment of the project, with no industry-set hierarchy.

"When Nawazuddin and I do a 'Sacred Games', we must behave like equals and on the same kind of level like everybody else. It's a more egalitarian atmosphere there.

"Whereas, a film's set tends to be a bit more hierarchical based on who you are. Which is there because it's a capitalist world," he added.

Khan was talking on the sidelines of a discussion organised by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

The platform, which hosts and backs short films, brought together others from the fraternity, including Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, to discuss the growth and evolution of the short film format and cinema at large.

Khan said the industry is currently undergoing big changes, where every notion, from the length of a film to its release, is being challenged.

The "Tanhaji" actor said one can compare a film to a novel and a short film to a poem but "that doesn't mean that a poem is any easy to write."

"Today, the world is changing and I don't know where people would look for their entertainment. Cinema halls are no more the only place where people are watching films. It's exciting that notions are being challenged and is always a good thing to be a part of."

Khan said as an actor, he has never restricted himself to any medium as he does not believe in the idea that a Hindi film actor "is only meant for the big screen."

The actor said if people feel that he is pushing himself out of his comfort zone, it's also because of the changing landscape of Hindi films today.

"There's a movement going on, things are exploding in Bollywood. Filmmakers are pushing, trying and raising the bar. If you're an actor right now, you're going to be a part of the change as well.

"It's not really me who's trying to go out of my comfort zone. The makers themselves are doing it. All you've to do is agree to be a part of their vision and have the imagination to go along with it," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saif Ali Khan OTT OTT Platforms Sacred Games
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp