Sunny Leone goes incognito for jetty ride

Sunny Leone was unrecognisable in face mask, large glasses and hoodie jacket as she took the jetty ride in Mumbai for the first time.

Published: 14th November 2020 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone (Photo | Sunny Leone Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone was unrecognisable in face mask, large glasses and hoodie jacket as she took the jetty ride in the city for the first time.

The actress shared the moments spent on the ride with her team through a short video on Instagram.

"After 9 years I made it on the famous jetty back into the city. It was so exciting to see the city in a different way. Oh and the best part of this was the music! And my bro @sunnyrajani and the very large Arvind! From here my next mode of transport was a rickshaw," wrote an excited Sunny.

In the video, Sunny pans the camera to show her team on the jetty. She hid her face with a huge cloth mask, glasses, and covered her head with her hoodie. One can see a lot of people in the background, unaware about the presence of Sunny on the jetty.

Sunny was in Los Angeles with her family for six months this year, following the onset of the pandemic. At that time, she said she felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

She returned to Mumbai recently and has resumed work, though she hasn't yet disclosed anything about the project she is shooting for. Without revealing anything about the project, she has confessed that she is happy to have Bollywood glamour back in her life.

"Work mode!! Bollywood glamour is back in my life!! Phew!," Sunny wrote recently, while sharing a picture on Instagram where she is seen posing in front of the camera, dressed in a sparkly outfit.

Sunny Leone
