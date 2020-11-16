STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar announces new film titled Ram Setu

The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, whose new comedy, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, becomes the first Bollywood release this weekend since the lockdown.

Published: 16th November 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced his new project, titled Ram Setu, on the festive occasion of Deepavali. The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, whose new comedy, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, becomes the first Bollywood release this weekend since the lockdown.

Akshay shared two posters of the project, one in Hindi and the other in English. The English poster has the tagline, “Myth or Reality?” while the Hindi poster says, “Sach ya kalpana?” “This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt -- #RamSetu. Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali,” he tweeted with the posters. Backed by Akshay’s production house, the film promises to be an action-adventure drama that blends myth and reality.

However, no further details are currently available. Akshay’s new film Laxmii had an OTT release this Deepavali. He recently wrapped up the spy thriller Bell Bottom, and is working on the period drama, Prithviraj.

He will also wrap up Aanand L Rai’s love story Atrangi Re this year before starting work on Bachchan Pandey. The actor’s next release is Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. He plays a cop battling terrorism in the film co-starring Katrina Kaif.

