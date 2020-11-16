As Aaradhya turns nine, grandfather Amitabh Bachchan shares nine pictures from her growing years

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan marked the ninth birthday of his grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with a special collage constituting of nine pictures of the birthday girl.

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the collage that consisted of one picture each from Aaradhya's growing years starting from a picture from the time when she was a baby to the most recent picture of the star kid.

"Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love," the 'Coolie' actor wrote in the caption of the picture.

Aaradhya is born to the superstar's actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, and former Miss World and actor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

On the movie front, Aishwarya was last seen in 2018 film Fanney Khan as Baby Singh. Next, she will feature in Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan. It is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam. Other than Aishwarya, the film stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha in prominent roles.

Abhishek was last seen in OTT film Ludo as Batukeshwar “Bittu” Tiwari. Directed by Anurag Basu, it stars an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.