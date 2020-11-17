STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aditya Roy to star in action thriller

COVID notwithstanding those year has been a special one on the work front.

Published: 17th November 2020 10:30 AM

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur (File Photo | PTI)

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

On the occasion of Aditya Roy Kapur’s birthday, producers Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan have announced their next film with the actor, OM - The Battle Within. Directed by Kapil Verma, the action-entertainer will go on floors in December this year.

The film is scheduled to release in the second half of 2021. Excited for the project, Aditya Roy Kapur shares, “Last year I was juggling between shooting Malang and Ludo around this time and both the films have received immense love and appreciation.

COVID notwithstanding those year has been a special one on the work front. I have been living with OM for a few months now and to see it being announced on my birthday makes it extremely special. Looking forward to the journey.”

Aditya was recently seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. In the film featuring four intersecting stories, Aditya plays a ventriloquist who re-teams with a former partner to delete a sex tape from the internet. Streaming on Netflix, Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

