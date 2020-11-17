STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hopefully in 2021, I will sign a dance film: Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's latest release is Anurag Basu's anthology film "Ludo".

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra (Photo | Sanya Malhotra Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Sanya Malhotra loves to dance, and she wants to combine that passion with acting someday. She is hopeful that the dream project will happen next year.

A quick look at her Instagram account will give an idea of how much she enjoys dancing. Surprisingly, she is yet to do a full-fledged dance film.

"I am dying to do a dance film and I think I am putting it out in the universe and manifesting it everyday. I am 100 per cent sure, I will do it. I am really passionate about it. I was a trained dancer before coming to Mumbai. Mixing these two passions (dancing and acting) of mine is like a dream project. Hopefully in 2021, I will sign a dance film," Sanya told IANS.

She believes she is already living her dream.

"Every year I have seen myself growing as an actor, and as a human being. It's been a great journey so far. 'Dangal' is going to complete four years in December," she said talking about her debut film that saw her transforming into wrestler Babita Kumari.

"I am extremely grateful (for) the kind of work I am getting to do, the kind of people I am getting to work with. I am extremely lucky and grateful that all these opportunities came my way. I am living my dream, so I am extremely grateful," she shared.

In her career so far, she got a chance to collaborate with talented actors like Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

"I am not a trained actor, so I have learnt a lot about filmmaking and not just the acting aspect. The kind of actors I have worked with are very experienced and professional. The way they work and approach their characters, they have their own patterns and processes. All that is very fascinating for me as an actor," said Sanya.

Sanya's latest release is Anurag Basu's anthology film "Ludo".

"It's extremely different for me as an actor. It's my first anthology film. Working with Anurag Basu was definitely a brilliant experience for me as an actor because Anurag dada has a very unique way of working with his actors," she said.

"We didn't have a script and this was the first time that I was working without a script. (There was) just like an outline of my story. I usually like to prepare myself fully before going to a set, but this was all impromptu. I really enjoyed it. It's pure entertainment," added the actress.

She has more films in her kitty, including "Pagglait" and "Love Hostel".

Talking about lockdown due to the pandemic, she said: "It was a roller-coaster ride for all of us. The one thing that I missed was being somebody else, on set and acting. I really missed that. But I am soon going on set, so that would be exciting."

