Saniya Iyyappan cast in Sooraj Tom’s next

By Express News Service

Director Sooraj Tom has announced that his next film will have Saniya Iyyappan and Vishnu Unnikrishnan playing the main leads.

Titled Krishnankutty Pani Thudangi, it has a script by Anand Madhusoodanan, the composer of the Pretham films, Njan Marykutty and Kamala. Anand is also composing the background score.

The film marks Sooraj Tom’s third directing venture after Pa Va and Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal. The makers released an intriguing teaser which hints at a horror-comedy vibe. The camera will be handled by Jithu Damodar, with Kiran Das on editing duties.

The makers are aiming to start production at Thodupuzha from November 23. Noble Jose, who previously produced Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal, is bankrolling it under the banner of Peppercorn Studios.