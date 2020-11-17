STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun, Kiara star in Jug Jugg Jeeyo 

The film is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed the 2019 hit Good Newwz, and is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Published: 17th November 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on Monday began filming their upcoming comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

The film is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed the 2019 hit Good Newwz, and is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

“With all your loving blessings, starting this journey on the right clap—lights, camera & action #JugJuggJeeyo,” the official handle of Dharma Productions tweeted.

The film marks the return of Neetu Kapoor on the big screen, seven years after Besharam, which also featured her actor son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.

The actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself from her make-up room. “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel your love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me, now I find myself all by myself. Feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me,” she wrote.

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of Neetu Kapoor with a note of encouragement for the veteran actor. “So happy to have you back on set! We all are here for you and have full faith that you’ll take the screen by storm again! I’m super excited to be a part of the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ journey with you,” the actor said. Jug Jugg Jeeyo also marks the big screen debut of YouTuber Prajakta Kohli.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp