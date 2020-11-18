STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Aamir Khan watches 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' in theatre

In a video message ahead of the screening on Tuesday, Khan said he was excited to witness the "big screen experience".

Published: 18th November 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a show of support for theatrical releases, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan visited a suburban theatre to watch Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari".

In a video message ahead of the screening on Tuesday, Khan said he was excited to witness the "big screen experience".

"During the lockdown, we were all watching movies on our laptops, so I'm really looking forward to the big screen experience," the actor, who was accompanied by his daughter Ira, said.

"I have been hearing good things about this film, 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. People have been praising Diljit and Manoj's performances. So all the very best to the entire team and to all the theatres that have opened up. Stay safe," he added.

Khan's gesture was appreciated by leading distributor Akshaye Rathi, who owns eight theatres in Maharashtra, and Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures.

"Welcome back to your home! @aamir_khan. The silver screen is where you belong! #ChaloCinema" tweeted Rathi.

Gianchandani said, "Look forward to having you over @_PVRCinemas."

"Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari", which released on November 15, also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, who worked with Khan in 2016 blockbuster "Dangal" and later in "Thugs of Hindostan", which released in 2018.

Set in the '90s, "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" is billed as an unlikely comedy about a wedding detective on a hunt which turns into a chase game.

The Centre had allowed reopening of theatres and multiplexes on October 15, and halls in several places, including Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, resumed functioning in accordance with the new normal.

But states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Chhattisgarh remained closed.

On November 5, the Maharashtra government finally allowed cinema halls, multiplexes and drama theatres outside containment zones to restart operation with 50 per cent seating capacity and a host of dos and don'ts, including ensuring physical distancing, sanitisation and no eatables allowed.

The decision came as a relief for the business that was crippled due to the lockdown in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aamir Khan Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp