Ayushmann Khurrana pens emotional birthday wish for brother Aparshakti

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday marked the birthday of his younger brother, Aparshakti, also an actor with a special Instagram post.

The 'Andhadhun' actor dug out a couple of pictures of the two of them to send out out a virtual 'Happy Birthday' wish.

The pictures posted by the 'Vicky Donor' actor reflect the warmth of the bond the siblings share with each other.

Khurrana captioned the post with a heartfelt message.

"When you were born I was hardly three but I remember that day quite vividly. I'd long hair and papa had tied a tight pony, because of which I really wanted to cry. Had put on a brave facade in front of him and thought I will break down when I will see mama," he wrote.

"Mama was obviously in the hospital (PGI Chandigarh). And when I saw you for the first time I forgot about my pain. You were beautiful. And you've grown up to be the most beautiful human. I have never shared this story with you. Happy birthday Apari @aparshakti_khurana, Love you!" he added along with a red heart emoticon.