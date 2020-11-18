Bajrangi Bhaijaan child star Harshaali Malhotra unrecognisable in Bhai Dooj and Diwali pics

By IANS

MUMBAI: Harshaali Malhotra, who impressed all as the child actor who co-starred with Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has surprised fans with her festive season photographs.

Harshaali looks all grown up in her latest photographs, clicked on the occasions of Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

In the Diwali photographs, the 12-year-old can be seen wearing a red churidar kurta with a gold colour dupatta and gold jewellery.

Harshaali has also shared photographs where she can be seen celebrating Bhai Dooj with brother Hardik.

"A very happy bhai dooj to the person who annoys me the most yet the one who I love the most....happy bhai dooj #hardik152004," Harshaali captioned the photos on her verified Instagram account.

Born in June 2008, Harshaali made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in the Kabir Khan directorial Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film, which went on to become a blockbuster, also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor in key roles.

Harshaali has also appeared in television soaps like Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha, besides a few commercials.