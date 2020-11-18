STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bajrangi Bhaijaan child star Harshaali Malhotra unrecognisable in Bhai Dooj and Diwali pics

Harshaali looks all grown up in her latest photographs, clicked on the occasions of Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

Published: 18th November 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Harshaali Malhotra. (Photo | Insta)

Harshaali Malhotra. (Photo | Insta)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Harshaali Malhotra, who impressed all as the child actor who co-starred with Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has surprised fans with her festive season photographs.

Harshaali looks all grown up in her latest photographs, clicked on the occasions of Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

In the Diwali photographs, the 12-year-old can be seen wearing a red churidar kurta with a gold colour dupatta and gold jewellery.

Harshaali has also shared photographs where she can be seen celebrating Bhai Dooj with brother Hardik.

"A very happy bhai dooj to the person who annoys me the most yet the one who I love the most....happy bhai dooj #hardik152004," Harshaali captioned the photos on her verified Instagram account.

Born in June 2008, Harshaali made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in the Kabir Khan directorial Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film, which went on to become a blockbuster, also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor in key roles.

Harshaali has also appeared in television soaps like Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha, besides a few commercials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harshaali Malhotra Bajrangi Bhaijaan
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp