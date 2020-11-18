STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan begins shoot for Siddharth Anand's next

The film marks his first project after 2018's "Zero", which received a lukewarm response.

Published: 18th November 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo | Shah Rukh Khan, Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo | Shah Rukh Khan, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday started shooting for his next film, to be helmed by "War" director Siddharth Anand, according to a source close to the project.

Khan was spotted at Yash Raj Studios in a long hair look, leading to speculation that he has commenced filming for the movie reportedly titled "Pathan".

The film marks his first project after 2018's "Zero", which received a lukewarm response.

While there is no official confirmation regarding the shoot of the movie billed as an action-thriller and produced by Yash Raj Films, an insider said, "Shah Rukh Khan started shooting for his next film with Siddharth from today."

According to reports, the 55-year-old star is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy, South filmmaker Atlee for a potboiler, and "Bharat" director Ali Abbas Zafar and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of "The Family Man" fame for separate films.

Khan is yet to make an official announcement on his next feature film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Zero Siddharth Anand Pathan
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp