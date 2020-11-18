STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taapsee Pannu 'fined' for riding bike without helmet during 'Rashmi Rocket' shoot

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture and also revealed that she was fined right before the picture was clicked for riding the bike without a helmet.

Actress Taapsee Pannu. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Taapsee Pannu who is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket' on Wednesday shared a behind the scene picture from the shoot riding a bike.

The picture captures the 'Pink,' actor riding the bike from her back as she was decked in denim from head to toe.

"Just before I was fined for no helmet. #BikeLove #RashmiRocket #ShootThrills," she wrote in the caption.

Several celebrities and fans of the actor commented on the post some gushing over her while others laughing over her getting fined.

"On a bike like that they shouldn't be able to 'find' you," commented 'Thappad' film director Anubhav Sinha.

'Rashmi Rocket' chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is expected to release sometime in 2021.

