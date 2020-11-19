Now, you can vacay in Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri’s home in Delhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Remember the scene in Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK)’s 2016 movie Fan, in which his fan stays in the hotel room where SRK stay put when he was in his struggling days in the industry?

The fan goes through all the places that SRK went through to understand his idol’s life. Well, now you can almost do that – spend a day at the Bollywood Super Couple SRK and his interior designer wife, Gauri Khan’s South Delhi home located in the leafy neighborhood of Panchsheel Park.

They have officially become Airbnb hosts by offering a once in a lifetime stay in their Delhi home.

In homage to Shah Rukh’s signature pose from over 30 years of Bollywood superstardom, the “Home with Open Arms” campaign will give residents of India a chance to stay in the Khan family’s genteel home.

Though the power duo now reside in Mumbai, their Delhi home remains a special place of deep nostalgia as they raised their three children there and continue to use the property when visiting the capital city. Filled with personal keepsakes and mementos from their many travels around the world, the Khan home is a reflection of Shah Rukh and Gauri’s journey together, first as a couple, then as a family.

Gauri Khan announced the above in a Zoom meeting on Wednesday As part of the interview, a video showcasing the house was displayed too. The house has floor-to-ceiling French doors which open to an expansive garden filled with flowers of many hues.

Photographs and knick-knacks line a wall in the master bedroom - son Aryan’s first badminton racket; daughter Suhana’s make-up brushes and the butterflies she collected; son AbRam’s first birthday gift of an exquisite silver mirror and comb; original negatives of Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite film.

Another wall is adorned with the handmade cards exchanged by Shah Rukh and Gauri during their early days of courtship.

It is these personal touches, more than anything, that make this house such a welcoming place to call home. Speaking about Delhi and their partnership with Airbnb, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan said, “We are excited to open the doors of our own home through this exclusive partnership.” Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, General Manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan said, “Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s home will be available for an overnight stay on February 13, 2021.

In order to apply for this unprecedented opportunity, Airbnb invites guests to share what an “open arms welcome” means to them by November 30, 2020.

A winner will be selected by a selection committee including Airbnb and Gauri Khan and will be announced on 15th December 2020.