Yashpal Sharma stars in Rajen Kothari’s final film

Das Capital — Gulamon Ki Rajdhani revolves around oppression and bureaucracy in rural India.

A still from 'Das Capital: Gulamon Ki Rajdhani'.

By Express News Service

Celebrated cinematographer Rajen Kothari’s last directorial film, Das Capital — Gulamon Ki Rajdhani, is releasing on the streaming platform Cinemapreneur on November 20. Kothari, who is known for his work on Ghayal, Zubeidaa, Mrityudand and Godmother, passed away in 2012 after completing the film. It’s being posthumously released as an ode to his legacy by his son Pratik Rajen Kothari.

Das Capital — Gulamon Ki Rajdhani revolves around oppression and bureaucracy in rural India. The protagonist, Purshottam Ram, played by Yashpal Sharma, is torn between his duties toward his family, his corrupt employers and a corrupt political system.

The cast also includes Pratibha Sharma, Jameel Khan, KK Raina, Ravi Jhankal, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Anupam Shyam and Rajpal Yadav.

Written by Shaiwal, the social drama was co-directed by Rajen Kothari and Dayal Nihalani. The film’s music has been composed by Amod Bhatt and the background score was produced by Mangesh Dhakde.

“Das Capital is an amalgamation of my short stories Arth Tantra and Akvan Ka Coat,” Shaiwal said.

“Set in the  80’s the film is a journey of a lower middle class Dalit man Purshottam who works as a cashier in a block office in the backdrop of grassroot bureaucracy which is corrupt, incompetent and inhuman.”

Remembering the late Rajen Kothari, Yashpal Sharma shared, “This film has a special place in my heart. One of the reasons being Mr Rajen Kothari (director) and Mr Shaiwal (writer). Now that the film is releasing on an OTT platform, I am happy and excited. I am sure late Rajenji would also be happy up there.”

