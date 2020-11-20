Rakul Preet Singh joins Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan for Mayday

By Express News Service

Rakul Preet has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan’s Mayday. She will be essaying a pilot in the film. Rakul and Ajay had previously worked together in De De Pyaar De (2019).

Mayday is directed and produced by Ajay. This is the actor’s third directorial venture after U Me Aur Hum (2008) and Shivaay (2016).

“I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and (am) extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too,” Rakul shared in a statement.

“When I decided to be an actor, like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true.”

Mayday is described as an ‘edge-of-the-seat human-drama’. The film is scheduled to go on floors in Hyderabad in December.