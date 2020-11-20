Shah Rukh Khan begins shooting for Pathan?

By Express News Service

Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan arriving at Mumbai’s Yash Raj Studios have hit the Internet, leading to speculation that the actor has started shooting for his upcoming next, Pathan.

Shah Rukh, who had taken a break after the debacle of Zero in 2018, is expected to star in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller. The film is also rumoured to feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

In the pictures, SRK is seen stepping out of his car at the YRF premises. He’s sporting sunglasses and has his hair in a mane.

Though an official announcement is awaited, Pathan is likely to be SRK’s first film in two years. He’s also rumoured to headline projects by Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee, and Aashiq Abu.