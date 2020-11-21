STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh's house, recovers cannabis

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

Published: 21st November 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Singh

Stand-up comedian Bharti Singh (Photo | Bharti Singh Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCB on Saturday conducted a search at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh here and recovered small quantity of cannabis from the place, an official said.

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry, he said.

"A team led by NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede carried out a search at Bharti Singh's residence at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri based on specific information. A small quantity of cannabis was recovered from her place," the official said.

"Singh's name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler," he said.

The agency is also carrying out searches at two other locations in the metropolis, the official added.

Bharti Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV.

She has also hosted a few such shows.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late filmstar and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

