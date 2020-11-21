Sanjay Dutt's 'Torbaaz' to premiere on Netflix next month

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt-starrer "Torbaaz" will make its debut on streamer Netflix on December 11.

"Torbaaz" was part of Netflix's lineup of 17 original stories which was announced in July. The list also included Bollywood titles "Ludo" and Mira Nair's series "A Suitable Boy".

Dutt took to Twitter on Saturday to share the trailer and announce the release date of the film.

"It's when good people do nothing that the bad guys win! #Torbaaz, premiering 11 December, only on @NetflixIndia @NargisFakhri @RahulDevRising #RajuChadha @rahulmittra13 @malik_girish #PuneetSingh," Dutt wrote on Twitter.

"Torbaaz", set in Afghanistan, is a story about child suicide bombers.

Dutt plays the role of an army officer, who wants to give the children of war' a ray of hope.

Producer Rahul Mitra, who also features in the movie in the role of an Afghan army general, said the team is elated about "Torbaaz" premiering on Netflix.

"'Torbaaz' is a very special film. It is about these bunch of kids who had nothing and he (Dutt) brought them cricket, in the hopes of a better life. We are elated that our labor of love is premiering on Netflix," Mittra told PTI.

The film, directed by Girish Malik, also stars Rahul Dev and Nargis Fakhri.

Besides "Torbaaz", Dutt is also looking forward to the release of "KGF: Chapter 2" and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Shamshera".

In August, the 61-year-old actor had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, amid reports that he was battling lung cancer.

Last month, Dutt said he has come out victorious from his cancer battle and thanked fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support in this journey.