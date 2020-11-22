STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After arrest by NCB, Bharti, her husband taken to Mumbai hospital for medical examination

NCB arrested Haarsh Limbachiya today after several hours of questioning which began on Saturday. The comedian was arrested on Saturday as per the provisions of the NDPS Act 1986.

Bharti Singh

MUMBAI: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with alleged possession and consumption of cannabis, have been taken to hospital for medical examination on Sunday.

NCB arrested Haarsh Limbachiya today after several hours of questioning which began on Saturday. The comedian was arrested on Saturday as per the provisions of the NDPS Act 1986.

Both Bharti and her husband have accepted consumption of ganja (cannabis), NCB said in a statement. NCB on Saturday raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and from both the places 86.5 gms of ganja was recovered.

NCB had earlier raided a place in Khar Danda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), ganja (40 grams), and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines). In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs, NCB raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh.

This comes as the probe, which began from the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, continues to expand to the alleged drug abuse by Bollywood celebrities.

Notably, a raid was also conducted at the residence of actor Arjun Rampal, after which he and his girlfriend were summoned by the NCB for questioning in the matter. 

