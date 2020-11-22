STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

On 30th birthday, Kartik Aaryan announces his next film 'Dhamaka'

According to a press release, 'Dhamaka' gives a bird's eye view into the workings of a news channel in the 21st Century.

Published: 22nd November 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday revealed he is set to star in filmmaker Ram Madhvani's thriller "Dhamaka".

The film would mark the first collaboration between Aaryan and Madhvani, who has helmed acclaimed movies like "Neerja" starring Sonam Kapoor and Sushmita Sen-fronted web series "Aarya". Aaryan, who turned 30 on Sunday, posted the first look of the film on Twitter.

The motion poster features the "Love Aaj Kal" actor - dressed in a blue suit, sporting long locks and wearing spectacles - looking out of a window pensively at a burning Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge.

According to a press release, "Dhamaka" gives a bird's eye view into the workings of a news channel in the 21st Century. "Dhamaka" is backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films, along with Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani.

In the film, Aaryan will play a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. "This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can't wait to transport myself to Ram sir's world and see his vision translate on the big screen. This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie and RSVP, and I am looking forward to this journey," the actor said in a statement.

Madhvani said though "Dhamaka" is a thriller on the outset, there lies a lot of emotion and drama in the screenplay that leads to the adrenaline rush. "As a director, I am inclined towards human stories...This film demanded a young actor, with a certain amount of rawness in the space. Kartik, being one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, fits the bill," he added.

The director said shooting in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic will be challenging but the team will abide by the rules as laid down by the government. "I have a terrific backing from my producer, Ronnie Screwvala, and our production teams at RSVP and RMF, are all well versed with the COVID protocols," Madhvani said.

Screwvala, who has backed films like "Rang De Basanti", "Jodhaa Akbar", and "Barfi", said he is looking forward to collaborating with Madhvani and Aaryan for the first time. "When Ram came to me with the script, I knew that I couldn't miss out on this one, and we got a similar reaction when we narrated the script to Kartik as well," the producer added.

The film is expected to go on floors next month, with the makers eyeing summer of 2021 for release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan birthday Ram Madhvani Dhamaka Kartik Aaryan next
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp