STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Pregnant Anushka Sharma goes back to work, shares glimpse of shoot

The actor has taken every possible measure to ensure that her shooting venue is at a safe location, given her pregnancy.

Published: 22nd November 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Anushka Sharma in her vanity van after she resumed work post COVID lockdown

Anushka Sharma in her vanity van after she resumed work post COVID lockdown. (Photo| Anushka Sharma Instagram stories)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Sunday shared a glimpse of her shooting schedule, as the actor is back in town. Although pregnant and counting down days to deliver her first child, Sharma turned heads when she stepped out in style to start shooting for her brand commitments.

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' shared a glimpse from the shoot on her Instagram Story. In the picture, Anushka is seen getting her make-up done by artists clad in face masks and PPE kits. The 'Zero' actor will be shooting back to back seven days in various studios of Mumbai.

In some other pictures, that surfaced on the internet, Anushka looked regal and supremely fit as she rocked a green ensemble at the shoot.

The actor has taken every possible measure to ensure that her shooting venue is at a safe location, given her pregnancy and all the brands she is shooting with have also ensured that they are extra careful due to COVID-19. All cast and crew members of these shoots have been tested and quarantined.

"Anushka looked super cheerful on the sets and she was, in fact, thrilled to be back on the sets. She was telling people how she misses being on the sets. Despite being heavily pregnant, she was not stressed or worried being on the sets and around people because she was sure that all necessary steps were in place," said a source from the sets of an advertisement shoot.

Anushka is expected to resume to full-scale work from May, just four months after she delivers her first child.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma shooting Anushka Sharma pregnant
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp