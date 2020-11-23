STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Durgavati' is now 'Durgamati'

The first look features the actor in a never seen before look and the poster showcases a wall in which Bhumi is seen staring at the lens.

Published: 23rd November 2020 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

New poster of 'Durgamati'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday unveiled a poster from her upcoming horror-thriller 'Durgamati The Myth' that features the star in a ferocious look. Earlier, the movie was titled 'Durgavati', and the makers have changed the title of the film.

The 31-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a gripping first look of her upcoming film. In the poster, Bhumi is seen sporting a spooky look while dressed in traditional wear. The first look features the actor in a never seen before look. The poster showcases a wall in which Bhumi is seen staring at the lens.

Pednekar captioned the post as, " Aa rahi hai, Durgamati. (Durgamati is coming)"

Akshay Kumar also tweeted to remind the release date of the film. He wrote, "Are you ready?. Meet #DurgamatiOnPrime on Dec 11, @PrimeVideoIN."

Last month, Pednekar shared a poster from the film and she wrote: "What's behind that door? You will know soon, 'Durgavati' releasing worldwide, 11th December 2020 on Prime."

Directed by Ashok, the movie is a thrilling, scary ride that tells the story of an innocent Government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The film is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment production.

Bollywood Durgamati Akshay Kumar Bhumi Pednekar
