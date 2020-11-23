STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhumi Pednekar's 'Durgavati' retitled as 'Durgamati'

Directed by Ashok, the horror film revolves around a government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces.

Published: 23rd November 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The title of Bhumi Pednekar-headlined upcoming horror "Durgavati" has been changed to "Durgamati", the makers announced on Monday.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has backed the project, tweeted the film's poster with its new title.

"Durgamati" is slated to premiere on December 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

"Are you ready? Meet #DurgamatiOnPrime on December 11," Kumar tweeted alongside the poster, which features a seemingly possessed woman (Pednekar).

When contacted by PTI, the makers and Amazon Prime Video, however, didn't respond to the query regarding the reason for title change.

Earlier, Kumar's Diwali release, "Laxmmi Bomb" underwent a title change - renamed 'Laxmii' - after religious outfits protested that the original name was an insult to Goddess Laxmi.

An Abundantia Entertainment production, "Durgamati" is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films.

Pednekar was last seen in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare".

