'Torbaaz' starring Sanjay Dutt to release on Netflix on December 11

Set in Afghanistan, Torbaaz tells the story of one man who rises above a personal tragedy to transform the lives of few refugee camp kids through the game of cricket. 

Published: 23rd November 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

This is Sanjay's first release after his recent recovery from cancer.

This is Sanjay’s first release after his recent recovery from cancer.

By Express News Service

Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz is releasing exclusively on Netflix on December 11, 2020. Set in Afghanistan, Torbaaz tells the story of one man who rises above a personal tragedy to transform the lives of few refugee camp kids through the game of cricket. 

This is Sanjay’s first release after his recent recovery from cancer.

Speaking about his Netflix debut, Sanjay Dutt said, “The story of Torbaaz is closely aligned with the reality of Afghanistan, and the beautiful depiction of cricket as a means of deliverance is as true for the children as it is for my character, Nasser Khan, who bounces back from personal tragedy. I am truly grateful for all the love and support that I have received over the past few months, and I am glad to be returning to the screen with this powerful film. We have a strong partner in Netflix and am glad that the film will reach discerning audiences around the world, where the story can resonate across boundaries.” 

Torbaaz is directed by Girish Malik.

