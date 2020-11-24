Indoo ki Jawani is tailored for the big screen: Abir Sengupta

By Express News Service

Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani is all set for a theatrical release on December 11. While the makers were initially considering an OTT premiere during the eight-month shutdown, they decided to wait it out till cinemas could reopen. Director Abir Sengupta, who makes his Bollywood debut with the coming-of-age comedy, says, “We believe that audiences are looking forward to the cinema experience. In today’s difficult times, we need a dose of entertainment, and a fun-filled film like Indoo Ki Jawani will cater to those who want the big-screen experience.”

On releasing the film in theatres amidst the current COVID-19 situation, he adds, “Nothing is more important than human lives, and I am sure theatre owners are taking adequate measures to ensure the audience’s safety. So, I hope people will step into the theatres like before.”

Indoo Ki Jawani, also featuring Aditya Seal, revolves around the protagonist’s experiences on a dating app. In the digital age, Abir believes it is fascinating to trace how love has evolved due to dating apps.

“The concept of dating has been changing with every passing generation,” he says. “But we are in a time where right swipes allow you to meet so many people. There is gender equality as everyone can go ahead and find the right partner.”