Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a Thundering Tuesday pose for fans

Published: 24th November 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez seems to be in a Thundering Tuesday mood, given the surprise she has for fans and followers on social media.

Her latest Instagram picture is a monochrome frame that has Jacqueline striking a pose for the camera that accentuates her curves. The Bollywood star gives minimal fashion a whole new meaning in the image.

"Far far away..." she captioned the image, which currently has 543K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Jacqueline is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie "Bhoot Police", which also stars Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The film has completed a chunk of shoot in Himachal Pradesh, across hill stations as Dalhousie and Dharamshala.

She will soon start shooting for "Cirkus", co-starring Ranveer Singh. She also has "Kick 2" coming up, opposite Salman Khan.

