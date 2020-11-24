STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Scam 1992' has given a push to my career: Anjali Barot

Anjali Barot says being part of the web show, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has given a fillip to her career.

Published: 24th November 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Anjali Barot in 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'.

Bollywood actress Anjali Barot in 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Anjali Barot says being part of the web show, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has given a fillip to her career.

"It has definitely given a push to both my craft and my career. Before 'Scam 1992', I would often receive offers for 'bubbly' characters and roles," Anjali told IANS.

"Although I would thoroughly enjoy these, I knew I'm made for a broader range and 'Scam 1992' was the right opportunity that came my way. Now, I have multiple casting directors reaching out to me with stronger and varied roles after having seen the intense performance for Jyoti's character in 'Scam 1992'. So, all in all it has been a big blessing," added the actress, who was seen as seen as Jyoti Mehta, wife of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

Asked what's next for her, Anjali said: "I keep asking that question to myself all the time! I am as curious to know what my journey has to offer next. While I'm currently in talks for a couple of projects, I'm equally thrilled to see it materialising."

"I want to keep doing a lot of quality and experimental work. This could be for any medium but just has to be extremely challenging and different from my previous roles. This is something that truly excites me and drives me as an actor," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anjali Barot Scam 1992 Harshad Mehta The Harshad Mehta Story Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp