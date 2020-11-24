STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taapsee Pannu concludes 'boot camp like schedule 1' for 'Rashmi Rocket'

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared an intriguing picture in which she showcased her muscular physique- while running on a sprinter's track.

Published: 24th November 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Sporting a grey top and olive green shorts, Taapsee is seen running in full power amid the track and field leaving the fellow competitors behind.

Sporting a grey top and olive green shorts, Taapsee is seen running in full power amid the track and field leaving the fellow competitors behind. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Sharing a glimpse of what she terms as 'crazy' fun, actor Taapsee Pannu who seems to be on a picture sharing spree from her upcoming sports drama 'Rashmi Rocket' on Tuesday treated fans to 'the boot camp-like schedule' she went through for the film.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared an intriguing picture in which she showcased her muscular physique- while running on a sprinter's track.

Sporting a grey top and olive green shorts, Taapsee is seen running in full power amid the track and field leaving the fellow competitors behind. In the snap, the actor's muscular shoulders and thighs are on display, that is the result of tremendous training sessions the actor went through to get into the skin of the character- of an athlete.

Talking about the best unwinding after completing the 'boot camp schedule 1', the 'Thappad' star in the caption hinted that she is running towards the shooting of her next flick 'Loop Lapeta', (an Indian adaptation of Tom Tykwer's 1998 German hit Run Lola Run). She noted in the caption, "The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done, now running towards the lola family."

In between, starting the shoot for 'Loop Lapeta', the actor shared her plans for chilling. She noted, "Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the loooopers. The best unwinding I could've asked for ! This is going to be 'crazy' fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta." [sic]

'Rashmi Rocket' chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is expected to release sometime in 2021. 

