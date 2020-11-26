STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Empowering bystanders to curb street harassment

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is the brand ambassador of the company, said that every woman has faced at least one form of street harassment. 

On United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, L’Oréal Paris announced the launch of Stand Up, its international bystander intervention training program against street harassment. From colleges to public transport to markets to online spaces, Stand Up will grow a community of one million upstanders, trained in the 5Ds: Direct, Delegate, Document, Distract, Delay, the expert-approved bystander intervention training programme pioneered by an NGO called Hollaback! Bystander intervention is the term for witness action to defuse situations and make public spaces safer. To take the training into the heart of local communities in India, the company has partnered with an NGO called Breakthrough to deliver on ground trainings.

“I too have been a victim of harassment through my pre-teen and teenage years. Such incidents leave you feeling scared and helpless. The 5Ds methodology is a very effective way to make women feel safer every day. Out of the five, distract and delay are my favourite tools.”An international survey on sexual harassment in public spaces, conducted in partnership with Ipsos, researchers at Cornell University and L’Oréal Paris, reveals that though 78% of women have experienced sexual harassment in public spaces, only 25% of victims say someone helped them, 79% said it improved the situation when a witness intervened. This survey was carried in eight countries across the world: India, Canada, France, Italy, Mexico, Spain, UK, USA. 

“Breakthrough has been working for over 20 years to make violence and discrimination against women unacceptable. We are very proud to partner with L’Oréal Paris in empowering young people to take action, for themselves, and for others, now and in the future. Bystanders are often not equipped to tackle street harassment and feel helpless during such situations. Based on the 5Ds methodology, Stand Up makes a clarion call to citizens to take action against street harassment,” said Sohini Bhattacharya, president and CEO of Breakthrough India. 

“L’Oréal Paris stands for empowerment in every walk of a woman’s life. By removing obstacles that prevent women from fulfilling their ambitions, we are committed to elevating their sense of self-worth,” said Pau Gruart, general manager of L’Oréal Paris India.

