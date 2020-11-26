STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I want to try hardcore action now: Ananya Panday

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday started her career only last year, but she has already bagged four films and several ad-films.

Published: 26th November 2020 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday started her career only last year, but she has already bagged four films and several ad-films. She considers finding a fan-base in such a short time is motivational rather than a matter of pressure.

"One of the interesting parts about expectation and pressure is these things motivate me. I have a lot of gratitude for that because it is just the beginning of my career, I am just a few films old and I have managed to build a fan following. When I go to public events they come up to me and ask me to say a dialogue or ask for a selfie. I just love all of that! They expect to deliver my best and nothing could be more motivating than that!" Ananya told IANS.

"I chose to become an actor, so I am living my dream. For an actor, we always need audience, and when we have the support from them, what else do we need?" smiled the actress, who was launched by Karan Johar last year opposite Tiger Shroff in "Student Of The Year 2".

Since then, actor Chunky Pandey's 22-years-old daughter has been on a dream run. In about a year and half since her debut release, Ananya has already had two more releases -- "Pati Patni Aur Woh" co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, and the digitally-released "Khaali Peeli" opposite Ishaan Khatter.

She has also appeared in several ad-films, and worked with Anurag Kashyap is one of them. In her own words, there are many exciting projects lined up for her, too.

"I am very excited that there is a variety of projects in my pipeline. On one hand, I am doing Shakun (Batra)'s next with Deepika (Padukone) and Siddhant (Chaturvedi) and our Goa schedule was so much fun! I am so looking forward to that (film) because I love both of my co-stars. I am also doing Puri Jagannadh sir's directorial with Vijay Deverakonda and that is a different world altogether," she said.

"I am so excited about the variety I am getting! (I) cannot wait to share everything with my fans!" laughed Ananya.

With so much already happening in her fledgling career, what would be her dream role? "I want to try something in hardcore action now!" she replied.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ananya Panday
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp