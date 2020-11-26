Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani to headline Meenakshi Sundareshwar

By Express News Service

Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani will headline the upcoming Netflix comedy Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Set in Madurai, the rom-com speaks of the trials and tribulations of a young couple.

The film is directed by Vivek Soni. Meenakshi Sundareshwar is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of Dharma Productions, and will be released on Netflix.

It is written by Vivek Soni and Aarsh Vora. Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018). The actor has wrapped up his upcoming release Nikkama.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the action-comedy also stars Shirley Setia and Shilpa Setty.