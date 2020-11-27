STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas set for Bollywood debut with Prabhas hit remake

The 2005 Telugu hit Chatrapathi, starring Prabhas and helmed by SS Rajamouli, will be remade in Hindi.

Published: 27th November 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Prabhas

Tollywood actor Prabhas (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The 2005 Telugu hit Chatrapathi, starring Prabhas and helmed by SS Rajamouli, will be remade in Hindi. It will launch Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in Bollywood.

The original narrated the story of a young man named Shivaji and his family. 

"This is a perfect project for my big debut in Bollywood. Although, taking on a role that Prabhas' did is a huge responsibility, but I am glad I did, as it's a perfect script," said Bellamkonda. 

The film will be directed by V.V. Vinayak, who had earlier helmed the 2014 release, Alludu Seenu, that had launched Bellamkonda as an actor. 

The upcoming film also marks the Bollywood debut of VV Vinayak, known for the 2003 Chiranjeevi superhit, Tagore. Pen Studios helmed by Dr. Jayantilal Gada is bankrolling this new project.

