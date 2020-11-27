STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Award shows should include films released on OTT: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar feels content driven by the medium deserves to be eligible at various awards ceremonies in India.

Published: 27th November 2020 07:33 PM

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar is not new to the webspace, her film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare dropped on OTT earlier this year. She is now awaiting the release of her next film, Durgamati, in the digital space.

With OTT making major inroads into the popular psyche, Bhumi feels content driven by the medium deserves to be eligible at various awards ceremonies in India.

"When we started out to make Durgamati, we wanted the entertain audiences in cinemas. Then, the pandemic happened and it is now making us realign as an industry. The fact that movie releases have become digital first, is a unique scenario that we are all living with today," Bhumi said.

She added: "Two of my films that are supremely close to my heart have become digital releases, and as an actor, I have realised that these projects are reaching out to audiences worldwide. I am fortunate that Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare was loved and appreciated by both critics and audiences and I'm hoping they will love Durgavati as well."

There is a growing trend to include digital releases at all top awards across the globe. Bhumi feels the trend should be followed in our country, too.

"In such an environment, the award shows of our country should include films that are released on digital platforms. It will be a huge conversation shifter for our industry and a necessary step to acknowledge the hard work that actors have put into making these magical movies," Bhumi said.

"Prestigious award shows in the West have started recognising pathbreaking digital content, and we should have the same norms even in India. It will be a progressive step that will also benefit the industry to push the envelope in making more clutter-breaking films."

Talking about her upcoming film Durgamati, Bhumi said: "Durgamati is one such film and it wowed me on the script level. I have seen the film now, and I can assure you that it is a high concept, content film that will entertain everyone, across age-groups, thoroughly. I can't wait for everyone to see it! I know I have probably worked the hardest for Durgamati because it drained me and I loved every bit of the process."

She said doing the film gave her creative satisfaction and she hopes it translates to success when it releases.

