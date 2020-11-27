STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Razing Kangana Ranaut's  property illegal, done out of malice: Bombay HC

Stating that it does not approve of authorities using 'muscle power' against any citizen, the high court also said that the case was fit for awarding compensation to Ranaut for the damages caused.

Published: 27th November 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut visiting her office demolished by BMC.

Kangana Ranaut visiting her office demolished by BMC. (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Coming down hard on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for demolishing part of Kangana Ranaut’s property in Bandra, the Bombay High Court on Friday termed the action illegal and done out of ‘malice’ and directed the civic agency to compensate the actor for the damage. 

A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla quashed the BMC’s demolition notice and appointed an assessor to evaluate the damage caused so as to decide Kagana’s compensation claim. “The court is convinced that the notice dated 7th September, the action of demolition following it on 9th September 2020 are actuated by malafides, and in any event, involve a clear malice in law,” the bench said.

The court also reprimanded Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his use of expletive against the actress, saying the conduct “does not befit a parliamentarian”. The bench, however, said it did not agree with Kangana’s utterances and advised her to show restrain in her comments against the government.

In its order, the HC bench said that the photos from the site, documents on record and the chain of events showed that the BMC’s action was “predetermined”, “malafide” and in breach of a citizen’s rights. “The manner in which the action was carried out leaves no doubt that using Section 354 was unauthorised, bad in law and aimed at preventing the petitioner from taking recourse to preventive legal action,” it said. 

The court noted that the BMC action was abuse of power as Raut “was determined to teach a lesson to the petitioner”. The demolition had followed a war of words between Kangana and Raut. Reacting to the verdict, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the BMC had taken action against Kangana’s property as per the BMC Act, but will study the court order and act over it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut BMC KANGANA
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp