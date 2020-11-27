Netflix premiere for Vir Das’ lockdown special

By Express News Service

VIR DAS’ lockdown special, Inside Out, is all set to release on Netflix worldwide on December 16. Intended to collect funds for charity, the 50-minute showreel is pieced together from 30 virtual live-shows he did during the lockdown.

Having released Inside Out independently on his website for charity back in August, Das is now debuting the show on his home turf. “I never planned to put another comedy special out this year. But since when does 2020 care about our plans? The charity special was conceived as an experiment.

The proceeds we raised were a testament that there’s enough kindness in the world. With the show now releasing worldwide, I hope that more and more people take in the learnings of this lockdown.” On his newest collaboration, the comedian added, “I am so happy that Netflix will be reaching this show to people in over 200 countries. Netflix loved the content, which is so assuring for me as a content creator.”