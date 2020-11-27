STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Netflix premiere for Vir Das’ lockdown special

VIR DAS’ lockdown special, Inside Out, is all set to release on Netflix worldwide on December 16.

Published: 27th November 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Comedian Vir Das

Comedian Vir Das

By Express News Service

VIR DAS’ lockdown special, Inside Out, is all set to release on Netflix worldwide on December 16. Intended to collect funds for charity, the 50-minute showreel is pieced together from 30 virtual live-shows he did during the lockdown.

Having released Inside Out independently on his website for charity back in August, Das is now debuting the show on his home turf. “I never planned to put another comedy special out this year. But since when does 2020 care about our plans? The charity special was conceived as an experiment.

The proceeds we raised were a testament that there’s enough kindness in the world. With the show now releasing worldwide, I hope that more and more people take in the learnings of this lockdown.” On his newest collaboration, the comedian added, “I am so happy that Netflix will be reaching this show to people in over 200 countries. Netflix loved the content, which is so assuring for me as a content creator.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Vir Das
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp