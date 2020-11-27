STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People expect me to deliver the best: Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna

'Twisted 3' released on November 11 on JioCinema, featuring Jay Soni and Priya Banerjee.

Published: 27th November 2020 07:45 PM

'Twisted 3' director Krishna Bhatt

'Twisted 3' director Krishna Bhatt (Photo | Krishna Bhatt Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Krishna Bhatt, who is the daughter of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, says coming from a family that has contributed a lot to Bollywood cinema, naturally put her under pressure when she started out.

"I think whoever, in whichever profession, comes from a legacy or a successful family, they have to face a lot of expectations and constant comparison. I, for instant, started assisting and living on the film set from a very young age. So, whatever I do independently, has to be that good, shows and films has to be successful."

"People expect me to deliver the best, nothing average, because for the world I have had everything on a platter and no struggle. But that is not true, every individual, in the initial stage, goes through things, and with time and experience, efficiency gets sharper. I know all that, and I want to prove my talent as a storyteller," she explained.

After working as an assistant director in films like "Haunted: 3D", "Creature", and "Khamoshiyan" among others, and having worked as a creative director alongside her father, Krishna directed the web series "Untouchables", "Maaya 2", and "Maaya 3", besides the recently released "Twisted 3".

"Twisted 3" released on November 11 on JioCinema, featuring Jay Soni and Priya Banerjee.

"Twisted 3 is the story of a woman who would do anything to get what she wants, and telling stories of complex women is something that has always fascinates me," Krishna said.

Is the female gaze in female stories bringing about a change? "By nature, I am an emotionally sensitive individual, so that surely resonates with every female character of my shows. Yes, the gaze changes when a woman tells the story of another woman, but I would like to mention that even my father told stories of some fascinating women in his films. It is not that men do not understand women, it is just that our understandings and approaches are different," answered Krishna.

