Randeep Hooda makes digital debut with cop thriller series 'Inspector Avinash'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda will make his digital debut with the web-series Inspector Avinash, a cop thriller based on real-life events of police officer Avinash Mishra.

Directed by Neerraj Pathak and produced by Pathak and Krishan Chowdhray, the show is set in Uttar Pradesh.

"I look forward to exploring new challenging roles with each of my characters and Inspector Avinash gives me a fabulous opportunity to do that' It's a highly inspiring and interesting role based on true life events of a super "op," Randeep said.

He added that he believes in athak's vision for the show and can't wait to begin filming this thrilling cop drama.

The actor's cop avatar will see him in action in a dramatic retelling of the life of the famed cop dealing with criminal activities of the state. The series is all set to hit the floor in December 2020.

The cop-thriller is presented by Jo Studios and Gold Mountai Pictures.

The director says Randeep is ideal for the role of a super cop and will add an interesting dimension to the character.

"We are very excited to have him play the lead. We commence shooting next month in December," Pathak informed.